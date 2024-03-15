Create New Account
"If Anything Happens, It's NOT SUICIDE" - Boeing Whistleblower, John Barnett said as Prediction to Family Before His Death
'If anything happens, it's not suicide': Boeing whistleblower's prediction to family before death

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A close family friend of John Barnett said he predicted he might wind up dead and that a story could surface that he killed himself.

But at the time, he told her not to believe it.

"I know that he did not commit suicide," said Jennifer, a friend of Barnett's. "There's no way."

Adding from today another Boeing incident... United Airlines Boeing 737 from San Francisco makes emergency landing in Medford, Oregon due to lost aircraft panels mid-flight.

