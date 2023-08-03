Teacher Claims Autistic Children Tricked Into Gender Transformation · Nov 19, 2018

Why are more and more school children being coerced into changing their gender? Recently a British school claimed that as many as seventeen pupils were in the process of transforming their sex. A teacher at the school is blowing the whistle on the fact that very few of the children are actually suffering from gender dysphoria. But are choosing to undergo a sex change due to confusion caused by autism.
