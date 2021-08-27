The Most Grave Injustice Society Has Ever Experienced - Dr Roger Hodkinson

We HAVE TO stop Globalist parasites at all cost!If not for yourself, do it for your children!Dr Hodkinson, a top pathologist, explains that there is no evidence behind the COVID measures. These radical measures must end now and never be allowed to happen again!He is the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company’s Medical Director for over 20 years. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK, and then became a Royal College certified pathologist in Canada (FRCPC) following a residency in Vancouver, BC.* Fair use notice:This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.source:free2shine