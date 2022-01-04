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Graphene studdy Richardo Delgado
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575 views • January 04, 2022
Labbtest and studdy presentation
Body activity cryptocurrency.
The syntethetic DNA is a human programmeble operating system that will be connected to blockchain, healthcare, the internet of bodies, hive mind, digital ID, etc basicly everything.
Body activity cryptocurrency.
The syntethetic DNA is a human programmeble operating system that will be connected to blockchain, healthcare, the internet of bodies, hive mind, digital ID, etc basicly everything.
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