Bangladesh Combined Line: Fish Feed Line + Animal Feed Line | RICHI Machinery Project Showcase

This project demonstrates how RICHI helps customers maximize their investment by sharing raw material storage, crushing, mixing, and packaging systems, while flexibly switching between fish feed and livestock feed production.
🐟 Fish Feed Line Highlights:
Advanced floating and sinking feed production system
Pellet sizes from 1.5mm to 8mm, suitable for all fish species
High protein retention, uniform shape, and excellent water stability
🐄 Animal Feed Line Highlights:
Designed for poultry, cattle, and sheep feed production
Consistent grinding and mixing precision ensures balanced nutrition
Flexible formula adjustment for different animal species and growth stages
🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/
https://richipelletizer.com/fish-feed-mill-plant-cost/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867