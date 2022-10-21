Surging Outsiders

‘Destroy Her!’
* Politicians are usually very boring and narcissistic.
* These candidates seem to be listening to voters.
* Rising GOP stars pose a problem for leaders.
* No one is quite as scary to Dems as Kari Lake.
* Media hurl outrageous and cruel attacks at her.
* She is being attacked by the GOP establishment.
* Standing her ground: she’s thriving despite constant attacks.
* Lib media don’t deserve to be taken seriously.
* She isn’t afraid to stand up to the ruling class.
* Her opponent is clearly afraid of her.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-potential-disaster-democrats
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Kari Lake — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 October 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314088991112
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.