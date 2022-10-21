Surging Outsiders

‘Destroy Her!’

* Politicians are usually very boring and narcissistic.

* These candidates seem to be listening to voters.

* Rising GOP stars pose a problem for leaders.

* No one is quite as scary to Dems as Kari Lake.

* Media hurl outrageous and cruel attacks at her.

* She is being attacked by the GOP establishment.

* Standing her ground: she’s thriving despite constant attacks.

* Lib media don’t deserve to be taken seriously.

* She isn’t afraid to stand up to the ruling class.

* Her opponent is clearly afraid of her.





Take Notes:

The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Kari Lake — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 October 2022

