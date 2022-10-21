Surging Outsiders

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‘Destroy Her!’
* Politicians are usually very boring and narcissistic.
* These candidates seem to be listening to voters.
* Rising GOP stars pose a problem for leaders.
* No one is quite as scary to Dems as Kari Lake.
* Media hurl outrageous and cruel attacks at her.
* She is being attacked by the GOP establishment.
* Standing her ground: she’s thriving despite constant attacks.
* Lib media don’t deserve to be taken seriously.
* She isn’t afraid to stand up to the ruling class.
* Her opponent is clearly afraid of her.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-potential-disaster-democrats
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Kari Lake — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 October 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314088991112