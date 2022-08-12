Russian military choppers conduct combat missions

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RT
August 10, 2022
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroyed strongpoints and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian forces, while the Mi-8 helicopters secured the mission’s progress during the special military operation.
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