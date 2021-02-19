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Lies and Manipulation: JAMA 2021 Effect of a Single High Dose of Vitamin D3 on Hospital Length of Stay in Patients With Moderate to Severe
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224 views • February 19, 2021
Inflammation Mastery, 4th Edition = 1200 pages + 30h video:
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Efficient and Effective Treatment of a Wide Range of Common Diseases and Disorders
International Delivery / Immediate Download
inflammationmastery.com/book-nutrition-functional-medicine
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