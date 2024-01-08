Revelation 11 Two Witnesses & Essenes

New information from Josh Peck and Ken Johnson points to 2025 as the next Jubilee year and sheds light on the Essene Calendar and how they prophesied when the Two Witnesses would arrive and leave. What if the Essenes are correct and the Two Witnesses arrive on a Shavuot, possibly in 2025? What verses sound like Hanukkah is the time for the resurrected Two Witnesses to depart? Could 2025 be the next Jubilee Year? Why not 2017? Will 2025 bring greater tribulations? . Let's explore the calendar possibilities and compare the Essene prophesies to actual verses in Revelation 11 and 12.

