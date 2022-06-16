English Subtitled - Dr. David Martin Aug 2021 Reveals Shocking News

347 views • June 16, 2022

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Aug 2021 Interview - English Subtitles - Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity.

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