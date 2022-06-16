English Subtitled - Dr. David Martin Aug 2021 Reveals Shocking News

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Aug 2021 Interview - English Subtitles - Dr. David Martin reveals shocking news everyone, especially Canadians must demand authorities investigate - potentially treasonous acts and crimes against humanity.
To keep current with Dr. Martin’s work visit -
Activate Humanity: https://www.activatehumanity.com/
Butterfly of the Week Sources: https://www.activatehumanity.com/posts/butterfly-sources
Dr. David E. Martin: https://www.davidmartin.world/
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243