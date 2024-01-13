Create New Account
Truth Seekers Mini Report: The Democracy Illusion...what type of government do we really have?
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Published 19 hours ago

Angeline Marie discusses the Democracy Illusion, what type of government do we have, what type of government should we have, what type of government do people think we have?


Sources:

Soul-less Society: The Ultimate Deception That Took the Land of Plenty to a Nation of Death

visit: https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/


John W. Chalfant, Abandonment Theology: The Clergy and the Decline of American Christianity (America: A Call to Greatness, Inc., 1996



Keywords
politicsconstitutiongovernmentfascismdemocracyrepublicamerican history

