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Inspiration from Man Whom the Schools Failed
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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39 views • August 23, 2023

Allow this man, whom the school systems completely failed, to inspire you with his efforts to go to the deep dark places in his soul as he learns how to read.It brings joy to your heart to see people go beyond what they thought they could do.

#inspiration #schoolchoice #learningtoread


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workinspirationteachers unionsschool choicelearning to readfailed schoolsinner-city schoolsreading for the first time
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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