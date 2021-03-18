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Wolf Warns Dems Using Big Tech To Censor Dissenting Voices
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20 views • March 18, 2021
by Steve Watson
March 18th 2021, 5:38 am
infowars.com
Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show Wednesday, former Clinton advisor Naomi Wolf warned that Democrats are aligned with big tech in an effort to ‘consolidate power’ by censoring and removing any opinions they disagree with.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-former-clinton-advisor-wolf-warns-dems-are-in-an-embrace-with-big-tech-to-censor-dissenting-voices/
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March 18th 2021, 5:38 am
infowars.com
Appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show Wednesday, former Clinton advisor Naomi Wolf warned that Democrats are aligned with big tech in an effort to ‘consolidate power’ by censoring and removing any opinions they disagree with.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-former-clinton-advisor-wolf-warns-dems-are-in-an-embrace-with-big-tech-to-censor-dissenting-voices/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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