Escaping Babylon - Episode 2 – What is Freedom?

Before we begin today, if you have not seen the one-minute video, “Selective Attention Test,” I would like you to watch it now. The link is in the show notes below. I’m not playing the video because of copyright concerns.Show moreToday’s recording is part of a series I’m working on called ‘Escaping Babylon.’ I’ve been researching for this mission ever since God revealed to me not to share Grace’s story to expose evil in July 2022, because exposing evil fits into satan’s playbook…the plan to take down the satanic cabal was written by the satanic cabal. What did God specifically reveal to me regarding not using Grace’s story to expose evil? Two things. First, according to Ephesians 5:11, “Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.” (NIV). The Geneva Bible says ‘reprove,’ not ‘expose.’ Expose is a passive response to evil, creating fear; reprove is active, refuting evil and shedding God’s light in its place. Yes, the satanic minions have also changed God’s word. Second, God also revealed satan’s anti-Christ and false prophet dualistic nature, which He discusses in Revelation 13. The angel of light must have evil exposed, so the false prophet side of satan’s dualistic nature can snap the control grid into place in the ultimate spiritual Hegelian dialectic. Cleverly designed and controlled “choices” between evil and “less evil” have us participating in our own demise in this deception. As the prince of this world, satan uses the dialectic method of evil versus “less evil” as a tool to keep us individually active in his scheme for our souls through the illusion of choice, believing we are doing good while becoming accomplices to evil. He also uses the Hegelian dialectic to craft broader physical PSYOPs for the masses.The abortion debate is an example of a dialectic. The Democratic candidate touts a woman’s right to choose, while the Republican candidate says abortion should only be legal in the first trimester. Both are murderers; it’s a matter of degree. We think we are doing good by voting for the “less evil” choice. God’s way is always outside of these programmed choices. The Hegelian dialectic method can be demonstrated with COVID. The globalists wanted to have the population take the bioweapon as part of the population reduction agenda built on the deception of limited resources on the planet. They created an illusion of a pandemic, which produced predictable fear, so they could be the white knight with the “safe and effective” bioweapon. They hired scripted actors, including presidents, to ensure the deception was successful, and the actors continue selling the lie – the “Operation Warp Speed saved the planet” nonsense is still being repeated if you don’t believe the reality I’m explaining. Those who were not fooled by the scam now invest their lives trying to hold people accountable, still believing in the system, so they stay trapped in Babylon. Jesus warned us of the trap of using their system this way when He said, “How can satan cast out satan?” The illusion of an angel of light coming as a white knight keeps those who are not awake to the spiritual battle participating in their game.I’ve done selective writings and podcasts on this subject over the past four years, but am now zeroing in on a second and third book and have decided to record the Substack posts as I proceed with the research for those books, to help spread the warning I’ve been called to do. If you look back at my recordings and Substack articles, you’ll see many that are related to Escaping Babylon. I’m formalizing the research now. I believe the second book will be titled “Is ‘The Church’ Spiritually Killing Us?” and the final book will be titled “Escaping Babylon.” My first book, “Is the Government Legally Killing Us?” can be found on Grace’s website and all major book-selling platforms.Regarding the short video I asked you to watch, our biases contribute to our blindness – examples include our programmed perspectives of politics, civic duty, school, religion, wars, medicine, money, property ownership – all part of the broader programming of the American Dream – a PSYOP that is much larger than The Great Depression, 911 and COVID combined. The good news is that once God opens our eyes, we can then discern properly by beginning the process of deprogramming and ultimately Escaping Babylon. My daughter Grace was a martyr whom God used to open my eyes to the truth I’ve come to know. I’ve never learned so much in such a short time.Our biases cause us to miss what is right in front of us. How are biases created? Family, experts, school, television, repetition, subliminal programming, and deceptions of “less evil” being framed as good, which I just reviewed. We’re lazy, so we're easy prey for the false beliefs the minions create. We don’t take time to dig into the truth. Beliefs, whether true or false, lead to actions because of how God designed our brains (Beliefs, Thoughts, Feelings, Actions, Habits,