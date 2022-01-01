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Driving Through Deep Underground Tunnel (Never Seen Footage)
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641 views • January 01, 2022
MIRRORED from
https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/04/23/driving-through-deep-underground-tunnel-never-seen-footage/
Date: Friday, 23-Apr-2021 02:20:52
There are tunnels just like this under DC 2 miles deep currently being flooded by the Potomac River.
For the skeptics that say these tunnels don’t exist…well here is your proof. And they are all over the planet on many different levels miles deep.
Never Seen Footage – Driving Through Deep Underground Tunnel (Video)
This is Reality 365
Apr 22, 2021
In this video it will show you how deep and far military tunnels are. This is a big rig driving through the tunnel and the video is speeded up.
https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/04/23/driving-through-deep-underground-tunnel-never-seen-footage/
Date: Friday, 23-Apr-2021 02:20:52
There are tunnels just like this under DC 2 miles deep currently being flooded by the Potomac River.
For the skeptics that say these tunnels don’t exist…well here is your proof. And they are all over the planet on many different levels miles deep.
Never Seen Footage – Driving Through Deep Underground Tunnel (Video)
This is Reality 365
Apr 22, 2021
In this video it will show you how deep and far military tunnels are. This is a big rig driving through the tunnel and the video is speeded up.
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