Biden's DOJ War on Christians with Attorney Arthur Weiss

Farmington hills Attorney Arthur Weiss represented Defendant Cal Zastrow, one of 7 pro-life activists who was convicted this week for peaceful protests outside an abortion clinic. Arthur shares with Eileen his feelings about the charges, the evidence and the conviction. All defendants are facing over 10 years in prison. He expects this case to go all the way to the supreme court. You can reach Arthur Weiss at 258-855-5888 or [email protected]





