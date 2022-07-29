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InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - DNA The Perfect Weapon - 7-26-2022
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83 views • July 29, 2022

Colorado U.S Representative Jason Crow recently warned at the Aspen Security Forum just what Infowars has been warning for well over a decade since Google’s YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki founded the company 23 and me. It’s a trap.

Not only is 23 and me a trap.

Recent Coronavirus testing added to the logging of American’s DNA As Natural News reported “Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from COVID tests,” reads a statement issued by Bill Evanina, Director of the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Evanina believes that communist China is trying to collect Americans’ DNA in a race to control the world’s biodata. A veteran of the CIA and FBI, Evanina told CBS that he believes the CCP is racing to gain an edge on medical advancements before the United States or any other country has the chance to catch up and outpace it.

“This shows the nefarious mindset of the Communist Party of China, to take advantage of a worldwide crisis like COVID,” Evanina is quoted as saying, adding that he thinks Chinese companies are actively investing in U.S.-based biotech companies to further the country’s efforts to attain all human DNA. Which brings it all back to hardcore biotech investor Google. Who also tracks and records data on every U.S. citizen.

And once they have all of that. They have you.

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dnabioweapon23andmejason crowjon bown
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