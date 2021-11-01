King Charles Announces Great Reset

Prince Charles is taking control of the British Empire and declared war to enforce the Great Reset lockdown of society. [Is this the Antichrist?]------Mother of Salvation: Pray for peace in the worldAugust 24, 2014My dear children, I urge you to pray for peace in the world, for very soon many countries will be involved in wars, which will be difficult to contain and many innocent lives will be destroyed.The peace I ask you to implore of my Dear Son is to reduce the impact of hatred, sown in the hearts of the misguided, who inflict terror on others. Peace, when poured upon the earth, through the Power of God, will deliver an insight as to how you must treat one another with love and respect, irrespective of your differences.I ask that you recite this Crusade Prayer, the Prayer of Peace each and every day for your nations.Crusade Prayer (164) Prayer of Peace for Nations"O Jesus bring me peace.Bring peace to my nation and all those countries torn asunder because of war and division.Sow the seeds of peace amongst those hardened hearts who cause suffering to others in the name of justice.Give all of God’s children the Graces to receive Your Peace so that love and harmony can thrive;so that love for God will triumph over evil and that souls can be saved from the corruption of falsities, cruelty and evil ambition.Let peace reign over all of those who devote their lives to the Truth of Your Holy Word and those who don’t know You at all.Amen."Peace be yours dear children and remember that without love for God you can never find true peace.Your Beloved Mother,Mother of Salvation,Mother of God--------------You will win this battle for souls and it will not take long before the New World, without end, will emerge---------------Now Is The Time to Look Much More Closely at The Great Reset, a Fake Utopia Being Sold to Us by Charlatans