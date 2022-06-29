Separate Reconnaissance - Battalion 'Sparta' - Real Folk Heroes of the DPR and Russia. - 062822

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I present to you a short video about a separate reconnaissance battalion "Sparta". Real folk heroes of the DPR and Russia. Books will be written and films made about them. Our descendants will study them from history books. I am proud that I am a contemporary of these guys!
◾️A report from journalist Roman Kosarev.