Travesty: UK Judge Green-Lights Assange Extradition To US

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In a blow to press freedom and decency, a UK judge has today approved Julian Assange's extradition to the US to face espionage charges for his role in exposing US war crimes in Iraq and elsewhere. Also today: Biden wants to send ANOTHER $800 million in weapons to Ukraine! Also: Pentagon admits there is no way to track weapons once delivered to Ukraine - is Europe about to face a major terrorist threat due to this negligence?