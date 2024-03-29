Create New Account
Ben Swann Urges Americans To Watch How The Narrative Evolves Around Baltimore Bridge Collapse
347 views
Published Yesterday

Real Americas Voice | Ben Swann Urges Americans To Watch How The Narrative Evolves Around Baltimore Bridge Collapse: Truth in Media Founder Ben Swann questions government officials' statements about the Baltimore bridge collapse and mainstream media’s reporting on the disaster.


real america voicebaltimore bridge collapsedali tanker

