Jeffrey Epstein Documents Dump: FBI Caught Withholding 'Thousands of Pages', No Client List Released
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9982 followers
Follow
253 views • 2 months ago
  • The 'Epstein Files' have been released - to a select group of journalists and influencers,... Hmmmm.

What we know so far is that there is no "Client List" in the release, and many are not happy about it.

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Thursday that “thousands of pages” of documents in the FBI’s investigation into the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were withheld from her.

And she’s demanding that they be turned over by Friday morning. Bondi, 59, disclosed in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel a tipster said that all but “approximately 200 pages of documents” were still being kept secret at the FBI’s office in New York — despite her after repeated requests for the “full” Epstein files.

The initial batch included flight logs, phone numbers and the names of victims, but a source in the FBI’s New York office reached out and said that hundreds additional documents were not included.

Mirrored - DAHBOO77


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
newsepsteinbreaking
