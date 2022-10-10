Ex-China Merchants Bank President Tian Huiyu Was Expelled From the Communist Party and Removed From Public Office

https://gnews.org/post/p1ub09bf7
10/08/2022 According to Chinese state media CCTV on Oct. 8, Tian Huiyu, former party secretary and president of China Merchants Bank Corporation, was expelled from the Communist Party and removed from public office
