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Bruce: Americans feel Biden crises intensify as president claims 'America is back'
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80 views • November 27, 2021
Host Tammy Bruce offers her Opening Monologue on 'Hannity' #hannity #foxnews
As inflation continues to rise, families are preparing for one of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners. The left-wing media solution? Skip the turkey. Fox News Contributor Joe Concha weighs in.
As inflation continues to rise, families are preparing for one of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinners. The left-wing media solution? Skip the turkey. Fox News Contributor Joe Concha weighs in.
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