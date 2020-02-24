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Moon Hoax Video #4 "Apollo 14 Stagehand Reprimands An Astronaut For Blowing On A Work Tool"
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98 views • February 24, 2020
Video retrieved 2009, unknown origin. An off-camera voice reprimands an astronaut with the statement "The way you're blowing on it's exceptionally criminal". It would make sense for them to have small breathing holes inside their helmets.
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