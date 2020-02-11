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BREAKING! A New Battle Just Started In Arizona!
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252 views • February 11, 2020
By Lisa Haven
I warned last year that what was happening in Virginia wold spread and now a new battle has begun in Arizona. On February 6th of this year Legislators in Arizona introduced yet another draconian pice of legislation and quite frankly I’m ticked! http://bit.ly/2uqVHap
For More Information See:
https://legiscan.com/AZ/text/SB1625/id/2119093
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/10/az-democrat-senators-register-or-surrender-assault-weapons/
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2019/11/07/mohave-county-becomes-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/
https://www.parkerpioneer.net/news/article_68144aac-46cd-11ea-b866-4386e6e4e2dd.html
https://gcmaz.com/yavapai-county-is-officially-arizonas-second-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/
I warned last year that what was happening in Virginia wold spread and now a new battle has begun in Arizona. On February 6th of this year Legislators in Arizona introduced yet another draconian pice of legislation and quite frankly I’m ticked! http://bit.ly/2uqVHap
For More Information See:
https://legiscan.com/AZ/text/SB1625/id/2119093
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/10/az-democrat-senators-register-or-surrender-assault-weapons/
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2019/11/07/mohave-county-becomes-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/
https://www.parkerpioneer.net/news/article_68144aac-46cd-11ea-b866-4386e6e4e2dd.html
https://gcmaz.com/yavapai-county-is-officially-arizonas-second-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/
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