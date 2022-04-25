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Global Alert News - #350 - Dane Wigington
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84 views • April 25, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 23, 2022.
Dane covers deliberate and planned fertilizer shortages. And how food crop fields not planted this spring will cause hardships around the world when little food is harvested this autumn. And news about the poor condition of the worlds' oceans and atmosphere.
Dane covers deliberate and planned fertilizer shortages. And how food crop fields not planted this spring will cause hardships around the world when little food is harvested this autumn. And news about the poor condition of the worlds' oceans and atmosphere.
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