KAREN KINGSTON AND ANDREW KAUFMAN - PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER CONFIRMS COVID INJECTIONS ARE POISONOUS

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extruth77
THE FIGHT BETWEEN THE FORCES OF (GOOD AND EVIL).
WE'RE ALL ENSLAVED BY A HIDDEN ENEMY.
IT'S TIME TO RECOGNIZE YOUR TRUE ENEMY.
This is CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
NUREMBERG CODE
TERRORISM
HIGH TREASON
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
HUMAN FARMING
CHILD SEX | PEDOPHILIA
ADRENOCHROME
They are Satin's Evil Minions ,put them where they belong,
(Camp Delta-JTF (Guantanamo Bay Cuba).
How many of your family. do they have to kill, or their life ruined before you wake up from your fluoride induce sleep...
1 Please change your toothpaste, to Toms or toothpaste with out"Sodium Fluoride/Rat Poison"
2. Sell your Teli-visons "Buy a Gun",an a Hand Radio, the police are not supermen, they can't save everyone ..
3. Stock up on food and Water...
4. Don't trust your DemenRats/Government...
5. Don't take the DemenRat fake Vaccine/Death-shot->Read the ingredients