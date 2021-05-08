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Maricopa Arizona Audit Update XI
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410 views • May 08, 2021
Dirtboxes basically operate as fake mobile phone towers, forcing all the (targeted) mobile phones within its range to use their signal for communication purposes. In other words, a dirtbox functions as a cell tower simulator. Also, as the information passes through the cell tower simulator, the dirtbox simultaneously breaks the encryption on the voice and data transmissions of dozens of mobile phones. If you put dirtboxes on an airplane or even a drone, you’ll potentially elicit all sorts of information about hundreds of people. This information shockingly includes recorded telephone conversations, identification of callers and receivers, and even SMSes shared between them.
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