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Biden Targets Small Business, Will SHUT DOWN 95% of Economy!
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600 views • September 23, 2021
Financial Expert, Carlos Cortez, joined Stew Peters for the "Money Minute" segment of the show to warn about the attack on small business entrepreneurs, and how it will impact the economy.
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