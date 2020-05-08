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Rose / Icke II (The Banned Episode) The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will seize your rights & destroy our economy
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53 views • May 08, 2020
Join us as we discuss:
- George Orwell, the U.S. First Amendment, and the RT-PCR test
- Dr. Andrew Kaufman, 5G technology, and the COVID-19 hoax
- The WHO, Eddie Large, and Lombardy air pollution
- Wuhan reporting, Dr. Neil Ferguson, and Imperial College
- Boris Johnson, the climate change scam, and Bill Gates
- The Freemasons, global fascism and Trump
- The Rockefeller family, Bill Gates and Elon Musk
- George Orwell, the U.S. First Amendment, and the RT-PCR test
- Dr. Andrew Kaufman, 5G technology, and the COVID-19 hoax
- The WHO, Eddie Large, and Lombardy air pollution
- Wuhan reporting, Dr. Neil Ferguson, and Imperial College
- Boris Johnson, the climate change scam, and Bill Gates
- The Freemasons, global fascism and Trump
- The Rockefeller family, Bill Gates and Elon Musk
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