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Top Professor Says Corona to Return Later This Year
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40 views • March 10, 2021
Despite the UK planning to lift all restrictions in June, the country’s Chief Medical Officer says that there will be a new “surge” of coronavirus later this year, opening up the possibility of lockdown being extended once again.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60480e3950a85837629e4dc9
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60480e3950a85837629e4dc9
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