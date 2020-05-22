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Watercolor Skater Girl, FUN & EASY GUIDE w Reference Photo
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14 views • May 22, 2020
This is a royalty free image at the royalty free photos website at Unsplash. The photographer is Elizeu Dias.
The link to this inspirational reference photo, which I gave my own interpretation of and altered, is https://unsplash.com/photos/y9MsYXhWeDU
This is a fun and easy project to practice watercolor with. I start off using light layers and build up to the rich colors.
I like to paint a bit loose. I used 100% cotton paper, 10" x 14", cold press.
Some background music provided by www.bensound.com, I think. By the time this video loaded, after several attempts, it was all a blur.
#watercolor #skates #girl #skater_girl #rollerskating #California #summer #fun #pretty #skin #lake #ocean #beach #outdoors #roller_skates
The link to this inspirational reference photo, which I gave my own interpretation of and altered, is https://unsplash.com/photos/y9MsYXhWeDU
This is a fun and easy project to practice watercolor with. I start off using light layers and build up to the rich colors.
I like to paint a bit loose. I used 100% cotton paper, 10" x 14", cold press.
Some background music provided by www.bensound.com, I think. By the time this video loaded, after several attempts, it was all a blur.
#watercolor #skates #girl #skater_girl #rollerskating #California #summer #fun #pretty #skin #lake #ocean #beach #outdoors #roller_skates
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