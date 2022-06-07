[Streamed live on Jun 7, 2022] CuttingEdge: Star Forts Nubian Warriors & Arrow Heads

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Star Forts Nubian Warriors & Arrow Heads
Tuesday 6/7/2022 @12noonEST/11amCST
Taking a deep dive into the mysteries of star forts and locations and the tie into ancient Nephilim Nubian Warriors and Kentucky Arrow Heads. Join Mr. Brian Reece and CuttingEdge for an interesting afternoon discussion.
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