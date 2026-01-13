A driving, anthemic rock track at 145 BPM in E Major explodes with punchy drums and thick, processed bass—clean DI for thump, amp for growl—beneath gritty distorted guitars, Tight, riff-driven verses build to a soaring chorus with bold, dry-centered lead and doubled harmonies, panned 45° for fullness, Guitars are quad-tracked: two with mid-heavy crunch, two delivering high-gain sizzle, Crisp, dynamic production puts vocals and saturated guitars front and center, with an electrifying guitar solo in the instrumental break

Title: The Great Cull



Tempo: Slow, driving, and ominous (90 BPM)



(Intro) (Heavy, distorted bass synth starts. A metallic clanging sound echoes like a factory. A whisper cuts through the static: “Sustainability is the mask.”)



(Verse 1) In the halls of the Club of Rome, they drew the lines A ledger for the living, a harvest for the times From Agenda 21 to the Reset’s cold embrace They’re engineering shadows to erase the human race. The Guidestones stood in granite, five hundred million deep A testament to secrets that the Davos circle keep With a needle for a scepter and a famine for a crown They’re tearing every pillar of the old world down.



(Chorus) It’s the Depopulation Agenda, the silent, bloodless war They’re knocking on the ceiling while they’re rotting out the floor Divide the street by color, set the brother ‘gainst the son The civil war is coming, and they’ve already won— Unless we wake. Unless we break the chain.



(Verse 2) Weaponized the borders, let the tension overflow Dilute the spirit of the land, watch the chaos grow Thomas Ferguson was smiling when he said the truth out loud: “A civil war’s a long way to thin the restless crowd.” Through the glow of 5G towers and the fluoride in the stream They’re hacking at the hardware of the biological dream mRNA in the bloodstream, a code they can’t retract The kill-switch in the sequence is a generational pact.



(Chorus) It’s the Depopulation Agenda, the silent, bloodless war They’re knocking on the ceiling while they’re rotting out the floor Divide the street by color, set the brother ‘gainst the son The civil war is coming, and they’ve already won— Unless we wake.



(Bridge) (The music drops to a low hum. Fast, rhythmic spoken word) Digital ID. Central Bank currency. Social credit scoring in a grid of total tyranny. They want you on the UBI, they want you on the knees Compliance is the only cure for engineered disease. Project Blue Beam in the sky, a holographic lie While the AI in the Omniverse decides who lives or dies.



(Guitar Solo / Instrumental Break) (High-pitched, screeching synth lead over a military drum beat. The sound of glass breaking and distant sirens.)



(Verse 3) But the gold is in the earth and the truth is in the seed They can’t control the spirit if we don’t fulfill their greed Reject the digital dollar, leave the city for the field A decentralized resistance is the only heavy shield. From the Brighteon airwaves to the off-grid mountain side There’s a remnant of the people with nowhere left to hide The battle isn't coming—it’s outside your very door A fight for human sovereignty, the final, holy war.



(Outro) (Slow fade with a repetitive heartbeat sound) Don’t take the mark. Don’t take the debt. The reset is a trap... The reset is a trap... (Silence)

