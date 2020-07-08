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TV Stars Benham Brothers SPEAK UP After LGBT Thought Police Get them Fired
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46 views • July 08, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Dec 31, 2016 with 1.4K views.
The stars of HGTV’s "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna Gaines, are under fire after BuzzFeed ran an article that questioned their views on same-sex marriage.
On "The Kelly File" tonight, David and Jason Benham defended the couple, saying this is another "witch hunt" from the "thought mafia."
The Benham brothers, who lost their planned HGTV show in 2014 after David spoke out against homosexuality, argued that the LGBT community attempts to personally and professionally vilify those who don't fall in line.
David pointed out that the Gaines family is being persecuted for merely attending a church where the pastor defended traditional marriage.
"This is an absolute witch hunt, and we knew we had to come to their defense," he said.
Jason added that this is a great opportunity for Christians in America to come together and stand up for their beliefs.
HGTV cancels Benham Brothers show because of their Christian Values
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
The stars of HGTV’s "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna Gaines, are under fire after BuzzFeed ran an article that questioned their views on same-sex marriage.
On "The Kelly File" tonight, David and Jason Benham defended the couple, saying this is another "witch hunt" from the "thought mafia."
The Benham brothers, who lost their planned HGTV show in 2014 after David spoke out against homosexuality, argued that the LGBT community attempts to personally and professionally vilify those who don't fall in line.
David pointed out that the Gaines family is being persecuted for merely attending a church where the pastor defended traditional marriage.
"This is an absolute witch hunt, and we knew we had to come to their defense," he said.
Jason added that this is a great opportunity for Christians in America to come together and stand up for their beliefs.
HGTV cancels Benham Brothers show because of their Christian Values
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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