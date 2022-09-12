X22 REPORT Ep. 2871b - We Will Never Forget, Or Forgive, Moves & Countermoves, We Are Operational

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2871b - September 11, 2022
We Will Never Forget, Or Forgive, Moves and Countermoves, We Are Operational
The [DS] is panicking, they are now so panicked that they don't care if people see who they really are, the muscle for the [DS]. Trump and the patriots are leading them down a path to expose them all and it is working. Trump has set them up and now they push their agenda even harder. The Queen has passed and now it seems like the operation is moving forward. The patriots are in control.
