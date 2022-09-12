Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2871b - We Will Never Forget, Or Forgive, Moves & Countermoves, We Are Operational
210 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2871b - September 11, 2022

We Will Never Forget, Or Forgive, Moves and Countermoves, We Are Operational

The [DS] is panicking, they are now so panicked that they don't care if people see who they really are, the muscle for the [DS]. Trump and the patriots are leading them down a path to expose them all and it is working. Trump has set them up and now they push their agenda even harder. The Queen has passed and now it seems like the operation is moving forward. The patriots are in control. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

