The Council of 9 and the Constellation Betelgeuse, with Eric Huysmans - Part 1 of 2

Eric Huysmans came back for his second Meetup with us.

Betelgeuse is an entity who channels through a woman who is a student of Eric's. Brian had a powerful session with her and Eric and Brian did another public video on Nov. 27th which is on our channels at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btTNKhc9WFc

Please do Eric's short guided meditation from his first Meetup at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPoADFw8Xb8

Bio for Eric

My name is Eric Huysmans, born in 1960, from and living in Belgium.

Like all of us, I was born with the knowing that I was a spiritual being. Also, like most of us with this knowing, these spiritual doors were closed with a bang, resulting in a birth trauma.

I had a normal, common life in a mix of doing as I was told and looking for clues: there must be more than this.

It took me about 40 years finding my way back, breaking down closed doors. Then my guide(s) started training me on a soul basis, while I, as an ego, continued looking for more doors to open, with trial and error.

Now today, I must admit that my goal ‘being connected’ didn’t work as planned. Reality is that a ‘Council of Nine, a cosmic collective have me as a human physical representative, knowing of spiritual doors. They provide me with the cosmic ‘information’ where to find these doors, how to open them and assisting others to do the same themselves.

Continuing on this path, I am now learning doors really cannot be closed at all, but that is another story.

Preparing for contact is acknowledging we all are spiritual beings. Then, we connect with our non-physical nature within and without. In this meeting we connect with the Council of 9 beyond the 3rd dimension. The Council of Nine are there as a steppingstone for you to expand your view on the world, to expand your perspectives, your consciousness. Consciousness knows no in nor out, ultimately it merely is… a perspective.

Preparing for contact is acknowledging we all are spiritual beings. Then, we connect with our non-physical nature within and without. In this meeting we connect with the Council of 9 beyond the 3rd dimension. The Council of Nine are there as a steppingstone for you to expand your view on the world, to expand your perspectives, your consciousness. Consciousness knows no in nor out, ultimately it merely is… a perspective.

Preparing for contact is done in this session what humans call telepathically, beyond the physical senses. This needs some training and perseverance, most of us are not yet able to use our non-physical senses much.