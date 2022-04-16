Russia Has Sent a Diplomatic Note to the United States

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04/15/2022 After President Biden announced an $800 million weapons and defense aid package for the Ukrainian military, Russia formally submitted a diplomatic note to the United States warning of unpredictable consequences if such support continues.