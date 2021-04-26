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The Kill Grid: 5G & The "Bio-Chemical Weapon" With Mark Steele
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202 views • April 26, 2021
Mark Steele, a weapons expert and inventor, has been steadfast in his claim that 5G is a weapon that can be used for mass murder. He's also been at the forefront of seeing how the new injections can be wielded in parallel with 5G for maximum effect. He joins me this morning for an update.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-kill-grid-an-update-on-5g-the-bio-chemical-weapon-with-weapons-expert-mark-steele/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-kill-grid-an-update-on-5g-the-bio-chemical-weapon-with-weapons-expert-mark-steele/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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