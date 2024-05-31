Create New Account
POV combat footage of Foreign Mercenaries with an RPG - either American or Canadian - fighting alongside Ukrainians in an unknown location on the Front
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

POV combat footage of foreign mercenaries - either American or Canadian - fighting alongside Ukrainians in an unknown location on the front.

Available videos usually mean they are history, unless it's said from Ukraine side. 

Cynthia... and at least one seems like a dumbass that won't last long.




