DTR S6 Bonus: Royal Raymond Rife

The story of Royal Raymond Rife is the medical equivalent of Nikola Tesla. Using a microscope of his own invention, he was able to see sub-micron beings inside the human body that are responsible for all physical illnesses in the human body. He discovers the lifecycle of these beings and their pleomorphic ability to change their offspring given a specific diet. Once isolated, he was able to film proof of shattering their structure using oscillating frequencies of electricity. Eventually attacked by the AMA's Fishbein, they hid his work by threatening anyone using his final device to cure all forms of illness.

