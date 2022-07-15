Thursday War Room Prayers- No Intimidation - Just Knowledge of the Fierceness of His Might

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Time spent in the war room sharpens your spiritual senses but also we need to be discerning of what can be a hindrance to prayer and apprehend it.
Join Jessica Knock of "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts," as we enter into a time of prayer and intercession for viewers of "Lamb Network TV," including the growing fellowship of believers connecting through different social networks for this time of engagement in prayer.