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Coronavirus: Be Afraid. Be Very Afraid...
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126 views • March 16, 2020
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As the Coronavirus continues to explode across the United States and around the globe, the numbers we are being given by our government officials do not reflect reality. Far more people are infected with the virus here in the United States than we are being led to believe. And if these numbers continue to spike, it’s only a matter of time before complete chaos ensues…meaning the end of the United States as we know it. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
As the Coronavirus continues to explode across the United States and around the globe, the numbers we are being given by our government officials do not reflect reality. Far more people are infected with the virus here in the United States than we are being led to believe. And if these numbers continue to spike, it’s only a matter of time before complete chaos ensues…meaning the end of the United States as we know it. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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