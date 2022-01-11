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Get Biblical Understanding #120 - Prophecy
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20 views • January 11, 2022
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1 CORINTHIANS 14:1 Follow after charity, and desire spiritual gifts, but rather that ye may prophesy.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:3 But he that prophesieth speaketh unto men to edification, and exhortation, and comfort.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:4 He that speaketh in an unknown tongue edifieth himself; but he that prophesieth edifieth the church.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:5 I would that ye all spake with tongues, but rather that ye prophesied: for greater is he that prophesieth than he that speaketh with tongues, except he interpret, that the church may receive edifying.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:6 Now, brethren, if I come unto you speaking with tongues, what shall I profit you, except I shall speak to you either by revelation, or by knowledge, or by prophesying, or by doctrine?
1 CORINTHIANS 14:21 In the law it is written, With men of other tongues and other lips will I speak unto this people; and yet for all that will they not hear me, saith the Lord.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:24-25 But if all prophesy, and there come in one that believeth not, or one unlearned, he is convinced of all, he is judged of all: And thus are the secrets of his heart made manifest; and so falling down on his face he will worship God, and report that God is in you of a truth.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:26 How is it then, brethren? when ye come together, every one of you hath a psalm, hath a doctrine, hath a tongue, hath a revelation, hath an interpretation. Let all things be done unto edifying.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
1 CORINTHIANS 14:1 Follow after charity, and desire spiritual gifts, but rather that ye may prophesy.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:3 But he that prophesieth speaketh unto men to edification, and exhortation, and comfort.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:4 He that speaketh in an unknown tongue edifieth himself; but he that prophesieth edifieth the church.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:5 I would that ye all spake with tongues, but rather that ye prophesied: for greater is he that prophesieth than he that speaketh with tongues, except he interpret, that the church may receive edifying.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:6 Now, brethren, if I come unto you speaking with tongues, what shall I profit you, except I shall speak to you either by revelation, or by knowledge, or by prophesying, or by doctrine?
1 CORINTHIANS 14:21 In the law it is written, With men of other tongues and other lips will I speak unto this people; and yet for all that will they not hear me, saith the Lord.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:24-25 But if all prophesy, and there come in one that believeth not, or one unlearned, he is convinced of all, he is judged of all: And thus are the secrets of his heart made manifest; and so falling down on his face he will worship God, and report that God is in you of a truth.
1 CORINTHIANS 14:26 How is it then, brethren? when ye come together, every one of you hath a psalm, hath a doctrine, hath a tongue, hath a revelation, hath an interpretation. Let all things be done unto edifying.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
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