Deception Before WW3 Per Wilkerson & Duduman

The Bible warns us: This is why God is causing people to go astray, so that they will believe the lie. 2 Thess. 2:11

Before we witness WW3, many will be deceived because a spirit of delusion will overcome them (Rick Renner's paraphrase of Matt. 24:4).

We're watching world leaders foment WW3 in Europe. We're watching Iran attempting to launch WW3 in the Middle East.

Has peace been snatched from the world?

What types of deception should we expect to experience prior to WW3?