JEWS ARE THE ENEMY! EUROPA, THE LAST BATTLE.( part 9)

“The goal is to meet the challenge of racial
interbreeding. The challenge of racial interbreeding that faces us in
the 21st Century. It’s not a choice, it’s an obligation. It’s
imperative. We cannot do otherwise. We risk finding ourselves confronted
with major problems. We MUST change; therefore we WILL change. We are
going to change ALL at the same time. In business, in administration, in
education, in the political parties. And we will obligate ourselves as
to results. If this volunteerism does not work for the Republic, then
the State will move to still more coercive measures.”
- Nicholas Sarkozy, Jewish former President of France.
