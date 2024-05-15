Create New Account
What is Liberty? 3 Views From Divine Right to Individual Rights
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 19 hours ago

What does "liberty" truly mean? We explore 3 schools of thought, from Filmer's "divine right" to Locke & the Founding Fathers' individual rights. Plus, modern thinkers like Rothbard and more! Discover the historical roots of your freedom.


Path to Liberty: May 15, 2024

Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsconstitutiongovernmenthistoryphilosophyfounding fatherslibertarian10th amendmentindividual rights

