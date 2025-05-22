Russia joins LIMA2025 in Malaysia with warships and high-level talks

(Cynthia... a video of the 'Russian Knights' aerobatics team flying during LIMA2025, posted this morning)

Russian corvettes Rezky and Aldar Tsydenzhapov took part in the opening ceremony in Langkawi.

