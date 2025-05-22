© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia joins LIMA2025 in Malaysia with warships and high-level talks
Admiral Vorobyov met Malaysian officials to boost naval ties
Russian corvettes Rezky and Aldar Tsydenzhapov took part in the opening ceremony in Langkawi.
(Cynthia... a video of the 'Russian Knights' aerobatics team flying during LIMA2025, posted this morning)