Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WORLD LEADER FORCED TO FACE FAILURE TO VACCINE INJURED
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5623 Subscribers
184 views
Published 14 hours ago

No country is adequately caring for their COVID vaccine-injured. Yet, the US public has been shocked to know only 11 people have been helped with a total of $41,175  according to government figures. 


#RishiSunak #Covid19Vaccine

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket